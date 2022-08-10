Panthers look for a QB to take command, Pacioretty out six months

After a week on the injured reserve, I am back and ready for some football. Hopefully, the Carolina Panthers are as well as they face the Washington Commanders on Saturday at 1 p.m. at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

The team released their first depth chart of the season and went the safe route when it came to QB1— Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are both listed as co-starters on the list, despite rumors that Darnold is being shopped around the league to other teams.

As for Mayfield, it seems the signal-caller is getting quite comfortable in his new role with some of his teammates, in particular, linebacker Shaq Thompson. According to panthers.com beat reporter Darin Gantt, “the two have developed a quick bond.” Thompson even playfully heckled Mayfield during a post-practice presser on Monday, which the quarterback took in stride.

Shaq Thompson has some fun picking on Baker Mayfield during his presser pic.twitter.com/ExeS2If1BH — Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 8, 2022

Shifting back to depth chart news, first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu is listed as the second left tackle and at running back, D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard are co-backups to Christian McCaffrey.

In other Panthers-related news, the late Sam Mills, known for his “keep pounding” speech, was inducted to the NFL Hall of Fame this past weekend. Unfortunately, his son, Sam Mills III, was sacked by Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera on Monday. Mills had coached the defensive line for the team since 2020. Prior to that, he had coached in Carolina since 2005 and had worked with Rivera since 2011, when he was hired as the Panthers head coach. The reason for the firing was "philosophical differences."



One of the Canes' new toys is already broken

Max Pacioretty, a forward with the Carolina Hurricanes, will have surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles, according to Don Waddell, president and general manager of the team.

The anticipated rehabilitation period for Pacioretty is six months.

The Hurricanes acquired Pacioretty, 33, and defenseman Dylan Coghlan from the Vegas Golden Knights for future considerations on July 13. He played in 39 NHL games with Vegas in 2021–22, recording 37 points (19g, 18a). The 6'2", 217-pound forward has played 850 NHL games for Montreal and Vegas and has 642 points (323g, 319a).



Greensboro Swarm head coach Jordan Surenkamp will return

Jordan Surenkamp, the head coach of the Greensboro Swarm, will remain in that position for the 2022–23 G League season, according to Mitch Kupchak, president of basketball operations and general manager of the Charlotte Hornets.

“We’re excited to have Jordan return as the head coach of the Swarm,” said Kupchak. “Jordan is passionate about player development and understands the important role it plays in our organization. He did an excellent job working with our young players and our new coaching staff during Summer League. I look forward to him continuing to work closely with coach Clifford to implement the Hornets style of play with the Swarm.”

After spending three seasons with the Hornets, including two as the team's chief video coordinator, Surenkamp was promoted to head coach the Swarm ahead to the 2021–22 NBA G League Season.

Surenkamp began his professional basketball career with the Brooklyn Nets before switching to the Hornets (2017-18).

During his time with the Nets, he served as lead video coordinator for the team's Long Island Nets NBA G League franchise.

The Swarm were 9-24 last season.



Darryl, Darryl

New York Mets legend Darryl Strawberry will visit Truist Field Tuesday, Aug. 16, when the Charlotte Knights take on the Syracuse Mets.

During his 17-season MLB career, he helped lead the New York Mets to a World Series championship in 1986 and the New York Yankees to three World Series championships in 1996, 1998 and 1999. He also played with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. He is a member of the Mets Hall of Fame, the 1983 NL Rookie of the Year and was an 8-time MLB All-Star.

Meet New York #Mets legend Darryl Strawberry Tuesday, August 16th, when the Knights take on the Syracuse Mets at Truist Field.



Buy your tickets: https://t.co/9AIK7JtL0Q pic.twitter.com/JZwsKFE8B2 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 9, 2022

I think I’m aging myself with this Simpsons clip.

The absurdity of sports

It was recently mentioned in a meeting that I had a knack for finding the absurdity in sports. So, I dedicate these two tweets to that comment. I’m not sure what to make of either of these sports, but I need more of wrestleball and armboxing.

I need to find a way to bet on this 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/9gwdj4nqpz — Pickwatch (@Pickwatch) August 9, 2022

Was scrolling through TikTok and I found a new sport 😭 pic.twitter.com/epUKmuXvZ7 — Heavyweight Thanos (@MMAThanos) August 9, 2022

Certainly, more than ESPN 2 airing an Excel spreadsheet competition.

The World “Excel” championships are on espn2 right now just by the way. pic.twitter.com/QbhsTsZyIU — Chase Breedlove (@breedmylove) August 7, 2022

The Excel "All-Star Battle" took place back in May, and it was organized by the same folks who put together the Financial Modeling World Cup.

Eight people entered the competition, and they faced off against one another in a series of spreadsheet-based challenges until a winner was declared.



This really feels like cheating (on a bad girlfriend)

For the first time in my sports writing career, I am covering pro teams that I did not grow up rooting for or college teams that I did attend school at. It’s a little odd but a relief. Outside of the Washington Capitals and the Boston Red Sox (who I’ve never reported on), my favorite teams have given me little joy over the years. In fact, the Washington Commanders are flat-out frustrating to be a fan of.



Your moment of Zen

I wish every kid could be like this.

After receiving a fastball to the head during a game on Tuesday in Waco, Texas, an Oklahoma Little League baseball player went viral for his display of sportsmanship.

In the opening inning of the Little League Baseball World Series Regional Championships in Waco, the Tulsa National Little League squad faced up against Pearland Little League from east Texas.

The bases were loaded when the pitcher for Pearland struck Oklahoma's Isaiah Jarvis in the head. During a pause in the action in the inning, Jarvis rushed to the mound and consoled the pitcher who was obviously distressed.

We could all learn something from this display of humanity.

Other sports headlines:



Thanks for reading. Until the next Time Out For Sports Overtime.