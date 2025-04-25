© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Carolina Panthers select Arizona wide receiver in first round of NFL draft

WFAE | By Marshall Terry
Published April 25, 2025 at 8:21 AM EDT
Panthers
Carolina Panthers

On the first night of the NFL draft Thursday, the Panthers selected Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 8 overall pick. McMillan already has a connection with Panthers quarterback Bryce Young — the two trained together at a football camp last year and also played against each other at rival high schools in California. McMillan, who was born in Hawaii, acknowledged his ancestry during the announcement.

“Everything I do is not only to glorify him, the man above, but you know to put on for my Polynesian people. Shout out to all my Polys, man, we did it," he said.

Marshall Terry
Marshall came to WFAE after graduating from Appalachian State University, where he worked at the campus radio station and earned a degree in communication. Outside of radio, he loves listening to music and going to see bands - preferably in small, dingy clubs.
See stories by Marshall Terry