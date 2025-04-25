Carolina Panthers select Arizona wide receiver in first round of NFL draft
On the first night of the NFL draft Thursday, the Panthers selected Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 8 overall pick. McMillan already has a connection with Panthers quarterback Bryce Young — the two trained together at a football camp last year and also played against each other at rival high schools in California. McMillan, who was born in Hawaii, acknowledged his ancestry during the announcement.
“Everything I do is not only to glorify him, the man above, but you know to put on for my Polynesian people. Shout out to all my Polys, man, we did it," he said.