Charlotte FC signs midfielder Brandt Bronico to new two-year contract

Charlotte FC has signed midfielder Brandt Bronico to a new two-year contract that will keep him with the club through the 2027 season. The deal also includes an option for 2028.

Bronico is the team’s longest-tenured player, having joined Charlotte FC in December 2020 after a trade from Chicago Fire FC.

Reflecting on the new contract, Bronico said he’s motivated to build on the team’s progress and improve next season.

“I definitely lost some sleep over it the past couple of days,” Bronico said. “But at the same time, you can’t really change the past. Some people use those moments and it makes them full, or some people use those moments and it gives them fuel — and I’ve always chosen the latter. I’ll use it as fuel, and we’ll get better this offseason and make it right next season.”