© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte City Councilmember Smuggie Mitchell has cancer

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published November 13, 2025 at 12:26 PM EST

Longtime Charlotte City Council member James “Smuggie” Mitchell says he is recovering from cancer after undergoing surgery earlier this year to remove his bladder and prostate.

Mitchell shared the news in an interview with WSOC-TV, saying he has been doing well following the operation.

Mitchell has served on City Council for more than two decades and was re-elected last week to one of the city’s four at-large seats. He did not disclose his illness during the campaign.

“I didn’t want a pity vote,” Mitchell told WSOC. “And I didn’t want people to second guess whether I was able to do this and serve for another two years.”

Mitchell said his doctor has told him his recovery is going well.
Politics
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison