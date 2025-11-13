Charlotte City Councilmember Smuggie Mitchell has cancer

Longtime Charlotte City Council member James “Smuggie” Mitchell says he is recovering from cancer after undergoing surgery earlier this year to remove his bladder and prostate.

Mitchell shared the news in an interview with WSOC-TV, saying he has been doing well following the operation.

Mitchell has served on City Council for more than two decades and was re-elected last week to one of the city’s four at-large seats. He did not disclose his illness during the campaign.

“I didn’t want a pity vote,” Mitchell told WSOC. “And I didn’t want people to second guess whether I was able to do this and serve for another two years.”

Mitchell said his doctor has told him his recovery is going well.