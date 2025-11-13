Charlotte FC midfielder Brandt Bronico signs contract extension

Charlotte FC has signed midfielder Brandt Bronico to a new two-year contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.

"I definitely lost some sleep over it, the, the past couple of days, but at the same time, you can't really change the past, you know," Bronico said. "Some people use those moments and it makes them full, or some people use those moments and it gives them fuel and I always have, have chosen the latter and I will continue to choose the latter. I will use it as fuel and we'll get better this offseason, and make it right next season."

Bronico is the team’s longest tenured player, having been acquired via trade from Chicago Fire FC on December 18, 2020.

