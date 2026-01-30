© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Hornets win fifth straight, edge Mavericks on the road

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published January 30, 2026 at 10:03 AM EST

Make it five in a row for the Charlotte Hornets.

Charlotte beat the Dallas Mavericks 123–121 on the road Thursday night, extending the team’s longest winning streak in nearly three years.

Rookie Kon Kneuppel scored a career-high 34 points and sealed the victory with late free throws. After the game, Kneuppel said the team’s confidence has been building during the road trip, especially after a win earlier this week against Oklahoma City.

The five-game streak marks the Hornets’ longest run of wins since the 2022 season.
Sports
Woody Cain
