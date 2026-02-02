© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Hornets win six in a row

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published February 2, 2026 at 9:12 AM EST

The Charlotte Hornets have won six straight games — the longest current winning streak in the NBA.

Forward Brandon Miller said the run is building confidence for a team that has struggled through losses in the past.

“It’s always fun when you’re winning,” Miller said. “Having this mindset of just keep winning like this, it builds our confidence, and it just keeps going up from here.”

Charlotte is now one win away from matching its longest streak in nearly a decade. The Hornets last won seven straight games in March 2016.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer's University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis.
