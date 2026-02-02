Charlotte Hornets win six in a row

The Charlotte Hornets have won six straight games — the longest current winning streak in the NBA.

Forward Brandon Miller said the run is building confidence for a team that has struggled through losses in the past.

“It’s always fun when you’re winning,” Miller said. “Having this mindset of just keep winning like this, it builds our confidence, and it just keeps going up from here.”

Charlotte is now one win away from matching its longest streak in nearly a decade. The Hornets last won seven straight games in March 2016.