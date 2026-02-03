© 2026 WFAE

Hornets rally from 22 down to win seventh straight game

Published February 3, 2026

The Charlotte Hornets continued their surge as the NBA’s hottest team, rallying from a 22-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 102–95 on Monday.

Coach Charles Lee said the comeback victory tested the team’s resolve as it extended Charlotte’s winning streak to seven games.

At halftime, Lee said the Hornets framed the game as a “character game,” leaning on the resiliency they’ve built over the past month and trusting the habits developed during the streak.

The Hornets will look to keep the momentum going Thursday night when they visit the Houston Rockets.
