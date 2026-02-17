Scotland picks Charlotte as its World Cup home base
When the FIFA World Cup hits North America this summer, one of its teams will be based in the Queen City. Scotland head coach Steve Clarke confirmed that the Scottish national team will take up residence at Charlotte F.C.’s training facility for the duration of the tournament, allowing them to travel to their group stage matches in Boston and Miami against Haiti, Morocco and Brazil. The Scottish Sun newspaper reported that Charlotte’s practice facilities are ‘world class.’