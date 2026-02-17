© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Scotland picks Charlotte as its World Cup home base

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published February 17, 2026 at 10:20 AM EST

When the FIFA World Cup hits North America this summer, one of its teams will be based in the Queen City. Scotland head coach Steve Clarke confirmed that the Scottish national team will take up residence at Charlotte F.C.’s training facility for the duration of the tournament, allowing them to travel to their group stage matches in Boston and Miami against Haiti, Morocco and Brazil. The Scottish Sun newspaper reported that Charlotte’s practice facilities are ‘world class.’
Sports
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports