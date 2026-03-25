Hornets continue playoff push with blowout win over Kings

The Charlotte Hornets strengthened their late-season playoff push Tuesday night with a 134-90 rout of the Sacramento Kings — their eighth win in the last 11 games.

Center Moussa Diabate led the way with 17 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal.

“We’re not there yet, so we’ve got to be… we want to be ambitious but also realistic in the position that we’re in,” Diabate said after the game. “For right now, just taking it day by day. Coach says it every time: Don’t focus on what’s going to happen in a week or two, but focus on what you’ve got to do tomorrow.”

The Hornets host the New York Knicks on Thursday night.