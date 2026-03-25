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NEWS BRIEFS

Hornets continue playoff push with blowout win over Kings

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published March 25, 2026 at 7:46 AM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets strengthened their late-season playoff push Tuesday night with a 134-90 rout of the Sacramento Kings — their eighth win in the last 11 games.

Center Moussa Diabate led the way with 17 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal.

“We’re not there yet, so we’ve got to be… we want to be ambitious but also realistic in the position that we’re in,” Diabate said after the game. “For right now, just taking it day by day. Coach says it every time: Don’t focus on what’s going to happen in a week or two, but focus on what you’ve got to do tomorrow.”

The Hornets host the New York Knicks on Thursday night.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain