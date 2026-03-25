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NEWS BRIEFS

UNC fires men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis after first-round NCAA loss

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published March 25, 2026 at 7:48 AM EDT

The University of North Carolina has fired head men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis after a 24-9 season that ended with a first‑round NCAA Tournament loss.

Davis coached much of the final stretch of the season without the team’s top player, freshman Caleb Williams, who missed the last nine games. The Tar Heels were eliminated after surrendering a 19‑point lead to Virginia Commonwealth in the opening round of the tournament.

Davis is owed more than $5 million on his contract.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain