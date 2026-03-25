UNC fires men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis after first-round NCAA loss

The University of North Carolina has fired head men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis after a 24-9 season that ended with a first‑round NCAA Tournament loss.

Davis coached much of the final stretch of the season without the team’s top player, freshman Caleb Williams, who missed the last nine games. The Tar Heels were eliminated after surrendering a 19‑point lead to Virginia Commonwealth in the opening round of the tournament.

Davis is owed more than $5 million on his contract.