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NEWS BRIEFS

Hornets rout Nets, reach 40 wins as play-in race tightens

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 1, 2026 at 7:39 AM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets blew out the Brooklyn Nets 117-86 on the road Tuesday night, reaching 40 wins on the season after finishing with just 19 victories a year ago.

Head coach Charles Lee said Charlotte’s defensive focus set the tone.

“We all of a sudden took our level of focus — our commitment to communicating at a really high level and playing with physicality — up,” Lee said. “We held them to an 18-point third quarter, so I loved our defensive focus and intentionality tonight.”

The win keeps Charlotte firmly in the Eastern Conference play-in race. The Hornets are one of four teams separated by a game and a half with six games remaining in the regular season.

Charlotte returns home Thursday night to host the Phoenix Suns.
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Sports Charlotte Hornets
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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