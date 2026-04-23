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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC falls 4-1 at Orlando, drops to fifth in East

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 23, 2026 at 8:21 AM EDT

Charlotte FC went to Orlando on Wednesday night looking for a road win against the last-place team in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference, but left with a 4-1 loss.

Charlotte rallied to pull even at 1-1 by halftime, but Orlando pulled away in the second half to hand Charlotte the three-goal defeat.

After the match, coach Dean Smith said Charlotte needs to be more realistic about expectations on the road.

“You know if you come away from home you should be looking to try and score a couple of goals and that should be enough to win a game,” Smith said. “But you know you can't go and score five on the road and win games, or you can't expect to try and do that.”

With the loss, Charlotte dropped to fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Charlotte will visit conference-leading Nashville on Saturday night.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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