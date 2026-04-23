Charlotte FC falls 4-1 at Orlando, drops to fifth in East

Charlotte FC went to Orlando on Wednesday night looking for a road win against the last-place team in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference, but left with a 4-1 loss.

Charlotte rallied to pull even at 1-1 by halftime, but Orlando pulled away in the second half to hand Charlotte the three-goal defeat.

After the match, coach Dean Smith said Charlotte needs to be more realistic about expectations on the road.

“You know if you come away from home you should be looking to try and score a couple of goals and that should be enough to win a game,” Smith said. “But you know you can't go and score five on the road and win games, or you can't expect to try and do that.”

With the loss, Charlotte dropped to fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Charlotte will visit conference-leading Nashville on Saturday night.