Panthers take Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling with 19th pick

The Carolina Panthers selected University of Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling with the 19th overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Freeling, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound lineman from Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, met with reporters after the selection and said he already has ties to Charlotte.

“My older brother went to school in Charlotte — he went to Queens in Charlotte — so it’s like a cycle almost,” Freeling said. “I’m going up there too, and now I get to stay three hours from home and basically stay at home. I didn’t do that through the college recruiting process, so I guess I owe it to my Carolina fans.”

Freeling could have an immediate impact for the Panthers. Left tackle Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu is recovering from a knee injury.

Rounds two and three of the NFL Draft are Friday. The Panthers hold the 51st and 83rd overall picks.