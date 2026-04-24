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NEWS BRIEFS

Panthers take Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling with 19th pick

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 24, 2026 at 8:31 AM EDT

The Carolina Panthers selected University of Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling with the 19th overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Freeling, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound lineman from Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, met with reporters after the selection and said he already has ties to Charlotte.

“My older brother went to school in Charlotte — he went to Queens in Charlotte — so it’s like a cycle almost,” Freeling said. “I’m going up there too, and now I get to stay three hours from home and basically stay at home. I didn’t do that through the college recruiting process, so I guess I owe it to my Carolina fans.”

Freeling could have an immediate impact for the Panthers. Left tackle Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu is recovering from a knee injury.

Rounds two and three of the NFL Draft are Friday. The Panthers hold the 51st and 83rd overall picks.
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Sports Carolina Panthers
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain