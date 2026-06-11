Panthers open minicamp, Canales stresses effort after first practice

The Carolina Panthers opened mandatory minicamp in uptown Charlotte this week.

The first practice featured rookies and several free agent additions, including linebacker Jaelan Phillips.

Head coach Dave Canales said the team has room to improve after the opening session.

“I just want to make sure we keep our effort and strain and finish at a fever pitch, and that has to be the standard,” Canales said. “The guys understand that is the standard, and I was able to talk to them about that afterward and say, ‘Guys, we can go up again, so we have another practice tomorrow.’ Everything you’ve got — nobody’s going 12 plays straight. Your four- and five-play racks, we can handle that. You can go full speed for five plays.”

The Panthers will continue minicamp through Thursday.

Carolina’s first preseason game is scheduled for August, when the team plays in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.