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NEWS BRIEFS

Hurricanes one win from Stanley Cup after Game 5 victory

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published June 12, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT

The Carolina Hurricanes are one win away from their first Stanley Cup in 20 years after a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night in Raleigh.

Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals to put the Hurricanes up three games to two in the best-of-seven series.

“I mean, this is the biggest thing in my life personally, but thank God we won that game,” Svechnikov said. “Obviously all focused right now. It's in our mind — we’ve got one more win to do here, and we’re all focused for the next game.”

Game 6 is Sunday night in Las Vegas. If necessary, Game 7 would be Wednesday night in Raleigh.
Sports
WFAE staff and wire reports
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