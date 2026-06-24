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The next chapter tips off in Charlotte as the Hornets make NBA draft moves

WFAE | By Noor Nazir
Published June 24, 2026 at 1:37 PM EDT
NBA Draft Watch Party at Charlotte
Noor Nazir
/
WFAE
The 2026 NBA draft watch party in Charlotte was held at The Casey by Beau Monde.

Inside the Hornets’ event at The Casey by Beau Monde, fans in teal jerseys packed into the venue, with face-painting stations, food trucks parked and Hornets forward Kon Knueppel joining the crowd as excitement built ahead of the team’s draft selections.

“The vibe of the Hornets, and the excitement, is really really cool,” Knueppel said. “I’m excited for that, the other players are, and hopefully the new players coming in will be as well.”

The Hornets are hoping to build on their first postseason appearance in a decade.

Chants of “Let’s go Hornets!” broke out when Charlotte used its first two-round picks to select Hannes Steinbach from the University of Washington and Christian Anderson Jr. from Texas Tech. The draft picks bring together two players who previously competed for Germany at the 2025 FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

Jeff Peterson, president of Hornets’ basketball operations, said the team is focused on drafting players who bring more than talent to the roster.

“They’re still young,” Peterson said. “They’re going to continue to get better because they’re about the right things. “They work. They put the time in. They wanna be great.”

Steinbach and Anderson Jr. are expected to arrive in Charlotte on Wednesday, and Knueppel said their lives are about to become a whirlwind as they begin the next chapter of their careers.

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Sports Charlotte HornetsNBAdraft
Noor Nazir
Noor Nazir is a senior at Duke University studying International Affairs, Journalism and Computer Science. Originally from Pakistan, she is a columnist for The Duke Chronicle and an editorial intern for Duke Today. She has also reported for the 9th Street Journal, producing data-driven coverage of local elections, work that earned her the Frank Barrows Award for Excellence in Collegiate Journalism. Her reporting interests begin and end with community.
See stories by Noor Nazir