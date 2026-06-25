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Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball to be traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published June 25, 2026 at 3:16 PM EDT
Ball notches 30-point double-double, Charlotte records its second-largest win over Miami.
The Charlotte Hornets
LaMelo Ball.

The Charlotte Hornets’ blockbuster trade Thursday sent shockwaves through NBA fans and surprised people hoping to see the team build on last season’s unexpected success.

Just days after the NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets have agreed to trade All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball and forward Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to ESPN and The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte will receive forward Naz Reid, an unprotected 2033 first-round pick, three second-round picks and three first-round pick swaps.

Those swaps would only benefit Charlotte if Minnesota holds a higher pick than the Hornets in future years.

Ball was selected by Charlotte in the 2020 NBA Draft. During his time with the Hornets, he was named NBA Rookie of the Year and earned All-Rookie First Team honors in 2021. He made his lone All-Star appearance in 2022.

Following the trade announcement, Charlotte also re-signed guard Coby White to a three-year, $74 million contract, according to ESPN.

The moves can become official July 6, when NBA offseason transactions are allowed to be finalized.

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Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.