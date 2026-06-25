Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball to be traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Charlotte Hornets’ blockbuster trade Thursday sent shockwaves through NBA fans and surprised people hoping to see the team build on last season’s unexpected success.

Just days after the NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets have agreed to trade All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball and forward Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

BREAKING: The Charlotte Hornets are trading star guard LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030) and three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033), sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/lkhXBWHCrA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2026

According to ESPN and The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte will receive forward Naz Reid, an unprotected 2033 first-round pick, three second-round picks and three first-round pick swaps.

Trade summary, per @ShamsCharania:



Wolves get - LaMelo Ball, Josh Green

Hornets get - Naz Reid, 2033 unprotected first-round pick, 3 first-round pick swaps, 3 second-round picks — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) June 25, 2026

Those swaps would only benefit Charlotte if Minnesota holds a higher pick than the Hornets in future years.

Ball was selected by Charlotte in the 2020 NBA Draft. During his time with the Hornets, he was named NBA Rookie of the Year and earned All-Rookie First Team honors in 2021. He made his lone All-Star appearance in 2022.

Following the trade announcement, Charlotte also re-signed guard Coby White to a three-year, $74 million contract, according to ESPN.

Free agent guard Coby White intends to sign a three-year, $74 million deal to return to the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN. White was a major priority for the Hornets and now steps into a new starting role in the backcourt. pic.twitter.com/vomi9igMu5 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2026

The moves can become official July 6, when NBA offseason transactions are allowed to be finalized.