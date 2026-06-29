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NEWS BRIEFS

Hornets reportedly trade Miles Bridges in multi-player deal with Suns

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published June 29, 2026 at 9:10 AM EDT
Moussa Diabaté (left) and Miles Bridges.
NBA
Moussa Diabaté (left) and Miles Bridges.

The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly trading away another key player as the team reshapes its roster after narrowly missing the playoffs last season.

The Charlotte Observer and ESPN report the Hornets are sending Miles Bridges, along with a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick, to the Phoenix Suns. In return, Charlotte would receive former Duke star Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale and a first-round draft pick in 2033, giving the Hornets three selections that year.

Bridges was the longest-tenured player on the Hornets roster, having played in Charlotte since 2018.

His tenure with the team also included off-the-court issues. Bridges pleaded no contest to felony domestic violence in 2022 in connection with an incident involving his former partner, Mychelle Johnson, shortly before he was set to become a free agent.
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WFAE staff and wire reports
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