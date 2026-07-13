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NEWS BRIEFS

Blaney wins Atlanta race after late finish

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 13, 2026 at 1:22 PM EDT

Ryan Blaney won the NASCAR Cup Series race that stretched into early Monday morning at Echo Park Speedway near Atlanta.

A rain delay and an overtime finish pushed the race to just before 2 a.m. Blaney dominated much of the night, leading 171 of 263 laps to secure his second victory of the season.

After the race, Blaney said the win reflects steady improvement during the summer stretch and could help position his team as the playoffs approach.

“Yeah, maybe. Let’s keep doing what we’re doing,” Blaney said. “We’ve done a great job of managing the summer here, trying to get better at the intermediate tracks and just making decent days out of them. Maybe we haven’t been able to contend for a top four or five, but we grind it out and scrounge out a top 10.”

With six races remaining before the playoff field is set, Denny Hamlin leads the overall standings by 24 points over Tyler Reddick.

NASCAR heads next to North Wilkesboro Speedway for its first points race at the track since 1996. The speedway has hosted the All-Star Race for the past three years.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain