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NEWS BRIEFS

Hornets snap six-game skid with win over Cavaliers

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published November 10, 2026 at 7:36 AM EST

The Charlotte Hornets snapped a six-game losing streak Monday night with a 124-112 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel unavailable, Naz Reid led the way for Charlotte with 25 points and 13 rebounds.

Reid said the Hornets need to maintain the mindset they showed in the win.

“I think that's the mentality we've got to have moving forward,” Reid said. “If we have this type of mindset, the sky's the limit for us. We've got to be able to have that mindset consistently and be able to lock down and do what we do.”

Grayson Allen added 27 points for Charlotte.

The Hornets begin a four-game road trip Thursday against the Phoenix Suns.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain