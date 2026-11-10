Hornets snap six-game skid with win over Cavaliers

The Charlotte Hornets snapped a six-game losing streak Monday night with a 124-112 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel unavailable, Naz Reid led the way for Charlotte with 25 points and 13 rebounds.

Reid said the Hornets need to maintain the mindset they showed in the win.

“I think that's the mentality we've got to have moving forward,” Reid said. “If we have this type of mindset, the sky's the limit for us. We've got to be able to have that mindset consistently and be able to lock down and do what we do.”

Grayson Allen added 27 points for Charlotte.

The Hornets begin a four-game road trip Thursday against the Phoenix Suns.