Charlotte-area private schools to stop playing Providence Day in varsity football

Three Charlotte-area private schools will not play rival Providence Day School in varsity football during the 2027 and 2028 regular seasons.

Providence Day officials said Charlotte Christian School, Charlotte Country Day School and Charlotte Latin School notified the school Tuesday of their collective decision.

According to Providence Day, the three schools said that playing Providence Day is not in the educational interests of their student-athletes.

School officials said they were given no further explanation for the decision and expressed disappointment over the loss of the longtime rivalries.

WFAE has reached out to Charlotte Christian, Charlotte Country Day and Charlotte Latin for comment but has not received a response.

Here's the full statement from Head of School at Providence Day School Dr. Glyn Cowlishaw:

On Tuesday, Nov. 10th, Providence Day received a letter from Charlotte Christian, Charlotte Country Day School, and Charlotte Latin School informing us they have made a “collective decision” not to play Providence Day in varsity football for the 2027 and 2028 regular seasons. The letter stated that it “is no longer in the educational interests” of their student-athletes.

We are unclear what “educational interests” are in question. Put simply, we have been given no explanation why this decision has been made.

We are proud of our students and coaches and the successful program they have worked so hard to build. Our focus remains on them.

We are disappointed and saddened that schools we have played for decades have decided not to schedule us for the next two seasons. These schools are our neighbors and longtime friendly rivals. This decision negatively impacts students and the sense of extended community that connects all of our schools.