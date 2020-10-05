2019 Voter Guide

-
Voters in Mooresville and Davidson are being asked to approve the sale of the towns' money-losing cable and internet system, Continuum, on Tuesday's…
-
The group campaigning for a quarter-cent sales tax for the arts, education and parks and greenways in Mecklenburg County has raised nearly $830,000,…
-
Charlotte TalksThursday, Oct. 24, 2019Everything you need to know about the CMS school board race. Who’s running, the issues, and what’s at stake with three local…
-
Almost everyone who lives in Mecklenburg County has opinions about the school board: Whether they make the right student assignment decisions, whether…
-
In Pineville, four candidates are running for town council. None of the candidates are incumbents. LES GLADDENAwaiting response. BOLYN MCCLUNGWhy are you…
-
Two candidates are running for mayor of Matthews, including the incumbent.JOHN HIGDONWhy are you running?I believe Matthews needs a course correction in…
-
Three candidates are running for Mint Hill Mayor.RICHARD (FIG) NEWTONAwaiting responseBRAD. A. SIMMONSAwaiting responseKAREN HARVEY TRAUNERAwaiting…
-
Two people are running for mayor of North Carolina's largest city, including the incumbent.VI LYLES (incumbent, Democrat)Awaiting response.DAVID MICHAEL…
-
In the race for Pineville mayor, incumbent Jack Edwards is unopposed. JOHN (JACK) EDWARDSAwaiting response.
-
It's election season in Charlotte region. WFAE reached out to candidates in Mecklenburg County cities and towns, asking them questions on some topics…