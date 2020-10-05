-
An art installation that visualizes pollution in the air we breathe returns to Charlotte this weekend for a month-long residency.It’s called Particle…
Charlotte environmental activists and public officials on Tuesday called on the Trump administration to cancel its planned rollback of U.S. clean car…
A big producer of wood pellets has agreed to install pollution controls at two pellet plants, in Richmond and Sampson counties.Maryland-based Enviva…
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that he wants to address the problems of water and air pollution by increasing resources for the state’s…