Best of 2019

-
The news never stops, and we know 2020 will keep churning out more stories for WFAE to cover. Here are a list of some of the topics we'll be keeping an…
-
From breaking news like the shooting at UNC Charlotte and the arrival of MLS to the Queen City to issues that continue to affect the Charlotte area, such…
-
Charlotte TalksFrom public conversations discussing our ongoing “Finding Home” series or higher education in the Charlotte area to a weeklong series on work-life…
-
As 2019 draws to a close, we take a look back at some of the most powerful voices we heard in our community this year, and how we've felt their impact in…
-
Since it launched in September 2018, the "Amplifier" music podcast has received more than 600 submissions from artists and music professionals across the…
-
We all have them: Those moments when we are so glued to the story we’re listening to that we can’t peel ourselves away from our headphones or our radio in…
-
It’s wild to think "FAQ City" is approaching its two-year birthday in January. To date, we’ve received more than 600 listener questions and produced…
-
The "SouthBound" podcast is more than two years old, and Tommy Tomlinson has given us insight into the lives of Southerners from all walks of life with…