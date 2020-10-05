body cameras

-
CMPD chief Kerr Putney says police body camera video eventually will be released from Monday's shooting of a black man by a white police officer at a…
-
That's the conclusion of a study performed as Washington, D.C., rolled out its huge program. The city has one of the largest forces in the country, with some 2,600 officers now wearing cameras.
-
It's been almost two years since the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department began equipping officers with body-worn cameras. Monday night, Charlotte City…
-
Two CMPD officers who shot and killed an 18-year-old man in June will not face criminal prosecution. The Mecklenburg County District Attorney says…
-
Charlotte TalksThe Keith Scott shooting has put new emphasis on police body and dash cams. CMPD has been criticized for being slow to release footage of this latest…
-
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have released some of the body and dash cam video of the police shooting of Keith Scott. They had the discretion to do that.…
-
The North Carolina House has given tentative approval of a plan to make police body camera footage more accessible to the public. But not everyone is…
-
A 71-year-old woman died in a rollover crash on Harris Boulevard Saturday, and Charlotte Mecklenburg police say the car’s driver may have a had a medical…
-
Charlotte Talks9:00, Tuesday, March 3, 2015This month Charlotte-Mecklenburg police begin equipping all their officers with a new tool: Body worn cameras. They’ll record…
-
Next month the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will begin equipping every officer with a body camera. The deployment will be completed sometime…