-
A former Buncombe County commissioner has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge over her involvement in what federal prosecutors say was a scheme to use…
-
Buncombe County commissioners Tuesday evening approved a resolution supporting reparations for the Black community in the county. The resolution –...
-
ASHEVILLE — A former county manager in North Carolina who was indicted on federal corruption charges has been sentenced to seven years in prison.News…
-
A former North Carolina county official has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud taxpayers by accepting bribes in exchange for government contracts.The…
-
A federal grand jury in Asheville charged a former Buncombe County Manager Tuesday with 23 counts of fraud and money laundering in connection with a $2.3…