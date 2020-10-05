Charleston Shootings

-
Five years ago, nine people were murdered when a white supremacist opened fire during a Bible study group at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South…
RICHMOND, Va. — White supremacist Dylann Roof on Tuesday appealed his convictions and death sentence in the 2015 massacre of nine black church members in…
CHARLESTON, S.C. — South Carolina authorities found no evidence of wrongdoing in an investigation into the finances of Emanuel AME Church, which received…
After the 2015 shooting at Emanuel AME shooting in Charleston, South Carolina, donations from across the globe poured in to the church. That show of care…
Charlotte TalksMonday, June 10, 2019As the four-year anniversary of Charleston's Mother Emanuel shooting approaches, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter who covered the…
Members of a congregation from a Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 died in a mass shooting by an anti-Semitic gunman last fall have traveled to Charleston,…
Designs for a memorial to nine black worshippers slain at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston began not at a drafting table, but with questions from…
Saturday marks the second anniversary of the massacre at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. Nine church members were shot and killed during a Wednesday…
Saturday is the second anniversary of the shootings in which nine people were murdered at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C.There will be events…
See new extended conversations at the bottom of the page. Cynthia and Malcolm knew June of 2015 would be a trying time. Their sister, Jackie had recently…