-
The Charlotte School of Law has filed a federal court lawsuit against the American Bar Association, arguing that the Association acted “arbitrarily and…
-
The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office says it believes "an administrative error" caused the U.S. Department of Education to deny loan discharges…
-
Charlotte School of Law and its parent company Infilaw are the subjects of many recent lawsuits filed by former students. But now there's one filed by a…
-
Charlotte School of Law is closed after eight months of fighting to stay open. The North Carolina Attorney General's Office said Tuesday the for-profit…
-
Charlotte School of Law is closing. That's after its license expired last week and the American Bar Association denied the school's plan to move forward.…
-
Updated 10:13 a.m. Aug. 8Charlotte School of Law said last week it expects to offer students federal loans again in time for the fall semester. To do…
-
Charlotte School of Law expects to offer federal loans to students for the fall semester. But to stay open, it must convince its state licensor the school…
-
Charlotte School of Law’s future looks bleaker as officials struggle to meet an August 10 deadline to show it’s financially strong and academically sound.…
-
Charlotte School of Law is on probation with the American Bar Association, has had its federal loan money yanked by the Department of Education and now…
-
Paul Megget will become Charlotte School of Law's third dean in as many months. Meanwhile, the Mecklenburg County Commission has approved two budget…