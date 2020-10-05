-
A small group of white supremacist demonstrators and hundreds of counter protesters marched in the nation’s capital Sunday on the one-year anniversary of…
-
A small group of white supremacist demonstrators rallied next to the White House on Sunday, one year after the "Unite The Right" demonstration by the same…
-
COMMENTARY:The number and exuberance of white nationalists who descended on Charlottesville sent emotional tremors through the nation. Some worried that…
-
A year after white supremacists marched through town with tiki torches, Charlottesville residents say they wanted people to know the city "isn't a hashtag."
-
"How [do] they want to represent themselves?" one expert asked. "Is it with Nazi-like symbolism or imagery or is it in polo shirts and khakis ... that could be more palatable to the American public?"
-
MADISON, Wis. — U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said he will not support a resolution to censure President Donald Trump over his comments following a white…
-
Several hundred people gathered in uptown's Marshall Park Saturday night for a peaceful vigil following last weekend's unrest in Charlottesville,…
-
Photographer Alvin Jacobs of Charlotte does what you’d expect a photographer to do: Lots of personal portraits and fashion photography are in his…