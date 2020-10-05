-
The Charlotte Symphony has hired arts manager David Fisk as president and CEO after a yearlong search. Fisk has been executive director of the Richmond…
On May 19th, the British people will welcome a new princess into the royal family. The ceremony, which has a guest count of about 600 people, is set to…
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot in May, Charlotte Symphony-goers will recognize a familiar figure in the chapel. Charlotte Symphony Music…
Charlotte Symphony Music Director Christopher Warren-Green is paying it forward. He credits singing in a church choir as a boy for sparking his interest…
Christopher Warren-Green has renewed his contract as music director of the Charlotte Symphony. The man who conducted during the wedding of Prince William…