The widow of a man who was shot and killed by an undercover CMPD officer in January is asking Charlotte's Citizens Review Board to look into the shooting.…
The Charlotte Citizens Review Board has found "substantial evidence of error" in CMPD's decision not to discipline an officer who held a gun to a man's…
A federal appeals court has rejected a challenge to a North Carolina law that allows magistrates to refuse to perform same-sex marriages.The…
Changes are coming to Charlotte's Citizens Review Board. That's the group which hears appeals of disciplinary decisions involving CMPD officers. The board…
Charlotte City Council members Monday night will consider proposed changes for the Citizens Review Board. It was formed in 1997 to give the public a way…
The family of Keith Lamont Scott is appealing a CMPD evaluation that found Officer Brentley Vinson was justified in last September's fatal shooting and…
Charlotte TalksIn any city, civilian oversight of police departments serve to help law enforcement prevent crime and disorder while maintaining the respect and approval…
The Charlotte City Council is advancing a plan to give more power to the Citizens Review Board charged with hearing complaints of police misconduct.It was…
Public comment compiled by a task force over the last three months concludes CMPD's Citizens Review Board needs more power to investigate complaints of…
A board established to review citizen complaints against Charlotte police is now under review itself by the city council. The Citizens Review Board in…