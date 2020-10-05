Clergy Abuse

-
The Catholic Diocese of Charlotte has made additions to a list of clergy it considers credibly accused of sexual abuse. The updates which occurred on…
It’s been more than a month since the Charlotte Diocese released its list of clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse involving minors. The diocese says…
On Monday, the Charlotte Diocese release a list of 14 clergy credibly accused of sexually abusing children. It also released names of people who worked in…
The changes apply to cases of clergy committing violence or sexual assaults against anyone under their authority, as well as minors. The pope also changed rules about child pornography.
Richard Malone had faced scrutiny for allegedly mishandling sexual abuse claims against the priests in his diocese. He announced Wednesday that the pope had accepted his request to "retire early."
The Catholic Diocese of Charlotte says it’s found additional credible allegations of sexual misconduct against its former second-in-command, Monsignor…
After a grand jury implicated more than 300 priests in a statewide sex scandal, nearly every case was too old to be prosecuted. Legislators say that problem inspired these new laws.
Pennsylvania's statue of limitations bars new lawsuits over old claims of sexual abuse. After a grand jury report revealed extensive cover-ups by hierarchy, some victims have found a novel way to sue.
Hundreds of victims of priest sexual abuse have received reparations from the Catholic Church in Pennsylvania. A new legal maneuver allows people to sue the church over old sexual abuse claims.
The former archbishop of Sydney and high-ranking Vatican official was sentenced in March to six years in prison for abusing two 13-year-old choirboys in the 1990s.