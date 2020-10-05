-
The veteran journalist, who died on Tuesday at 75, was one of NPR's "Founding Mothers." Roberts' funeral was held Saturday morning at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C.
-
Charlotte TalksWednesday, September 18, 2019Veteran journalist and political commentator Cokie Roberts died Tuesday at the age of 75. She was known as one of the…
-
-
Roberts, who joined the fledgling network in 1978, was a seasoned Washington insider who developed a distinctive voice as a reporter and commentator for both NPR and ABC News.
-
Cokie Roberts answers listener questions and talks with NPR's Rachel Martin about the role women played in America's fight for independence from Great Britain.
-
NPR's Noel King talks to columnist and commentator Cokie Roberts, who answers listener questions about the history of presidential debates.
-
Commentator Cokie Roberts knew the Bush family well. She shares her personal experiences with former President George H.W. Bush and reflects on his friendship with Bill Clinton.
-
Commentator Cokie Roberts answers listener questions about the history of women in Congress.
-
NPR's David Greene talks with commentator Cokie Roberts, who shares her recollections of the 1968 Democratic Convention.
-
Charlotte TalksTuesday, July 4, 2017On this Independence Day, we revisit a 2014 conversation with NPR's Cokie Roberts, one of public radio's founding mothers, about the…