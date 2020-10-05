-
In addition to the lost lives and the thousands of people who have fallen ill from the coronavirus, the country and especially Charlotte lost a legendary…
-
There are a lot of train cars on display at the North Carolina Transportation Museum in Rowan County. But there’s one getting a lot attention these days.…
-
For about three decades, beginning in the 1970s, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools was a national leader when it came to integration. Now, CMS is the most…
-
During segregation, many all-black public schools had roles beyond being a place to get a diploma. They were used for celebrations like wedding receptions…
-
Charlotte commemorated a civil rights heavyweight Thursday. Julius Chambers fought for equality through the courts and argued some of the cases that…
-
Charlotte TalksFifty years ago, a Charlotte Civil Rights activist led a march through Charlotte to call for desegregation in the city. That march triggered an "eat-in"…
-
Charlotte newcomers may recognize the name "Gantt" because it's on the Center for African Arts and Culture Uptown. They may even know Harvey Gantt was the…
-
An African American woman who helped Charlotte navigate the turbulent times around school desegregation and busing died last week at the age of 87.…