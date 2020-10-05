El Paso And Dayton Mass Shootings

-
During a news conference at the state legislative building Tuesday, UNC Charlotte shooting survivor Drew Pescaro called on lawmakers to pass two gun…
DAYTON, Ohio — High school classmates of the gunman who killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio, say he was suspended years ago for compiling a "hit list" and…
In his response Monday to mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, President Donald Trump called for an expansion of state laws that…
Following this past weekend's deadly mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is pressing lawmakers to pass a…
In a rare political post-presidency statement, former President Barack Obama called for tighter gun laws after the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton. "We are not helpless here," he said.
As communities in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, mourn the slaying of at least 31 people over the weekend, the Republican and Democratic candidates...
"At some level firing 8chan as a customer is easy," Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince said. Before the Texas shooting, the suspect is believed to have posted a white nationalist, anti-Hispanic screed.
NEW YORK — An online message board with a history of use by violent extremists suffered sporadic outages Monday after its cybersecurity provider cut off…
Many advocates for changing America's gun laws spoke out on Sunday with a simple command to their public servants: "Do something!"
Elected officials and others from across the Carolinas have been offering their reactions to this weekend’s deadly mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El…