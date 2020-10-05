-
Two CMPD officers who shot and killed a man in uptown Charlotte in November will not be charged. District Attorney Spencer Merriweather said in a report…
-
Charlotte’s Epicentre, with its bars and nightclubs, was once a center of nightlife in the city. But following a pair of deadly shootings last year, some…
-
Charlotte Mecklenburg police say the cases of two women who reported that they were drugged at nightclubs at the downtown Epicentre entertainment complex…
-
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a report filed Wednesday by a woman who believes she was drugged at an EpiCentre nightclub in…
-
The EpiCentre in Uptown Charlotte has a new owner. The Los Angeles-based CIM Group acquired the mixed-use development for a reported $130.5 million. CIM…
-
Street closures during the DNC have many Uptown businesses planning to close or operate on limited hours. But the EpiCentre will be open and it's shaping…