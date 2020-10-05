-
The adoptive mother of Erica Parsons has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and felony child abuse and will spend the rest of her life in prison.Casey…
A judge in Salisbury Thursday tentatively scheduled the trial date for Casey Parsons, the adoptive mother of teenage murder victim Erica Parsons, for April 2020.
Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the adoptive father a Rowan County girl who was found dead nearly five years after she was last seen,…
First-degree murder charges will be filed against Casey and Sandy Parsons in the death of their adopted daughter, Erica.The charges were announced today…
An autopsy report concludes that Erica Parsons, who was 13 years old when she was reported missing from the home of her adoptive parents in Rowan County…
Almost five years after Erica Parsons was last seen, detectives have found her body in South Carolina. The bizarre story of the Rowan County teenager's…
WINSTON-SALEM Casey and Sandy Parsons were sentenced to federal prison Friday for financial schemes that included cashing monthly assistance checks of…
Exactly one year after Rowan County teen Erica Parsons was reported missing by her brother, her adoptive parents appeared in federal court Wednesday to…
The FBI says it is now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that helps them find missing teen Erica Parsons. That's in addition to an…
A 13-year-old girl goes missing. No one says anything. The parents? They say she was just being rebellious and figured she would someday return.This is…