Charlotte voters are being asked to approve another $50 million in bonds for affordable housing this fall. Those public investments have gotten most of…
The Foundation for the Carolinas has received a $2.3 million loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, money its CEO says will help avert layoffs…
Charlotte's COVID-19 Response Fund has handed out its first $3 million in grants, to help Mecklenburg County residents affected by the coronavirus…
Stephanie Cooper-Lewter, who was tapped in 2018 to lead Charlotte's quest to shed it's "50th of 50" label for lack of economic opportunity, will leave to…
The Foundation for the Carolinas is coming under renewed scrutiny this week over donations to an anti-immigration group from one of the funds it manages.…
It's been two years since a task force of Charlotte leaders published the Leading on Opportunity report. It outlined 21 strategies to improve economic…
Charlotte leaders spent 2018 talking about how to speed up development of new affordable housing units and save existing ones. In 2019, there will be more…
Forces are at work behind the scenes on a series of projects expected to transform the 50-block North Tryon Street area in Uptown Charlotte. Developers,…
Charlotte TalksMonday, June 19, 2017 In this edition of Charlotte Talks, reporter David Boraks joins host Mike Collins to discuss the Foundation for the Carolinas.…
The Foundation for the Carolinas has become a driving force in the Charlotte region on issues like the environment, education, social services and the…