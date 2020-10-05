-
Charlotte Mecklenburg police officers made another pitch for raises at the city council meeting Monday night. They packed the council chamber and…
Monday night’s Charlotte City Council meeting was packed with CMPD officers asking for a pay raise, along with several other benefits. Mark Michalec,…
Violent crime in Charlotte was up sharply during the first three months of the year, compared with a year ago. That's according to statistics out…
The Charlotte Fraternal Order of Police is calling on city leaders to give officers more substantial raises, saying it would be a good first step in…
The state Fraternal Order of Police is still upset that the office of Attorney General Roy Cooper prosecuted former CMPD officer Randall Kerrick last…