Local civil rights leader Charles Jones died this week at the age of 82.WBTV reports Friday that Jones passed away. Jones led a sit-in movement at Johnson…
In 1961 the Friendship 9, a group of young African-American men, sat at the counter of McCrory’s Five and Dime in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The counter…
The convictions of nine black men jailed for staging a sit-in at a Rock Hill, SC, segregated lunch counter in 1961 were overturned Wednesday. The men…
In 1961, 10 African-Americans were convicted of trespassing and breach of the peace for refusing to leave a McCrory’s store all-white lunch counter in…