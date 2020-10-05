-
Mecklenburg Health Director Gibbie Harris said Wednesday that students could return to in-person schools part time if the county’s test-positivity rate…
-
Mecklenburg County's health director says she's worried that contact tracing isn't working and that makes it hard to prevent the coronavirus from…
-
Mecklenburg County Public Health director Gibbie Harris said the county likely needs to double its number of daily coronavirus tests as North Carolina…
-
Gibbie Harris has had some trouble sleeping lately. Part of it, as Harris said recently, is that her biggest struggle is "shutting her brain down at…