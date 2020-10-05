-
Harris Teeter and Publix will close its grocery stores in the Charlotte area early each night in an effort to more thoroughly clean stores and replenish…
There’s a new product on the shelves at some Harris Teeter stores in Charlotte: cannabis. Some locations last week began offering a small selection of…
Harris Teeter will phase out single-use plastic bags by 2025, along with other grocery stores owned by its parent company, The Kroger Co. of…
WFAEatsLast summer, I broke up with my grocery store. Our relationship had gone stale, so I started seeing someone new (you can read the story here). Now it’s…
For the past five decades, Harris Teeter has been a locally-based company with a relatively small chain of regional supermarkets. Not anymore. The company…
Harris Teeter has finally found a buyer, and it's a big one. Kroger - the largest U.S. grocery store chain - is spending about $2.5 billion to buy the…
WFAEatsSome relationships just aren’t meant to last. When you have misunderstandings, get bored, or just don’t feel appreciated, it’s time to move on.So when the…
Between Harris Teeter, Food Lion, Walmart, Target, and Family Dollar, North Carolina has a lot of competitors in the grocery business. Now, add one more.…