-
A new greenway stretches behind the homes and shops of the Antiquity neighborhood in Cornelius. At the trailhead is a large, elevated walkway that slopes…
-
SALUDA — Authorities in North Carolina have identified a hiker who fell from a waterfall and died over the weekend.Polk County Emergency Management…
-
Charlotte TalksNorth Carolina is home to one of the most visited sites in America and it happens to be a road. The Blue Ridge Parkway holds some of the most beautiful…
-
Charlotte TalksPart One: Old Salem. Just as our country was being forged in the halls of the Continental Congress and birthed in the Revolutionary war, a group of hardy…
-
Charlotte TalksPart One: Old Salem. Just as our country was being forged in the halls of the Continental Congress and birthed in the Revolutionary war, a group of hardy…