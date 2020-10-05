-
North Carolina is being sued again over its treatment of transgender people, as state employees argue their health plan violated federal law by dropping coverage of medically necessary procedures.
-
One of the state’s leading gay and transgender rights groups announced Tuesday that it will not endorse incumbents who are running for re-election in the…
-
One week ago, House Bill 2 was repealed and replaced by House Bill 142. And a lot has happened since then.The NCAA and ACC have each said championship…