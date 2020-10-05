-
On Tuesday, Mary McCray, a retired teacher, will hand off the gavel after seven years as chair of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board.It's been an…
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board voted unanimously Tuesday to restore the town of Cornelius to the CMS priority list for future school bonds.That…
Charlotte school officials and representatives from the district’s municipalities met for the first time to discuss differences that have led to tension…
Former and current Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board members and some local clergy gathered Tuesday to voice their opposition to House Bill 514 - and…
The towns of Cornelius, Huntersville, Matthews, and Mint Hill only need state house approval now to get the ability to operate their own charter schools.…
Huntersville, Cornelius, Matthews, and Mint Hill could operate their own charter schools under a bill that received tentative approval in the state Senate…
An effort to give two Mecklenburg County towns authority to start their own charter schools could be expanding. Huntersville commissioners Monday evening…