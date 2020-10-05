-
One person is dead after a driver sped away from a traffic stop on I-85 in Charlotte and then caused a fatal wreck on Little Rock Road. Police say a state…
-
A standard real estate deal is based on a simple principle. A willing buyer and a willing seller agree on what both sides see as a fair price.But there…
-
A federal judge ruled that state and national transportation officials violated federal laws in the planning of the proposed controversial Garden Parkway…
-
Federal and local law enforcement officers have been working to cut down on the number of drug transactions taking place at hotels along the I-85 and…
-
The Gastonia City Council Tuesday night unanimously approved, with two members absent, a resolution in support of widening a 16-mile stretch of I-85 in…