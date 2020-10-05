-
On Friday, BPR News aired the story of a young woman living in Western North Carolina who fled violence in El Salvador as a teenager. This week she...
Members of Congress from the Carolinas were divided, mostly along party lines, when they voted early Friday on a 2-year federal budget agreement. The bill…
Republican Sen. Thom Tillis spoke candidly before the National Immigration Forum on Thursday, touting his proposal to offer a potential 15-year path to…
President Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, or DACA, brought a range of reactions in North Carolina.…
Updated 4:54 p.m.North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis is applauding the Trump administration's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals…
Charlotte TalksThe crisis at the border involving large numbers of unaccompanied minors adds more complexity to an already very difficult and divisive immigration…
Services are planned this week for Jason Crisp, the U.S. Forest Service officer who was shot and killed last Wednesday during a manhunt for a North…
Charlotte TalksAfter months of negotiations by a bipartisan group of US Senators dubbed the "Gang of Eight," a new 800-page immigration package has been unveiled. This…
Hundreds of people marched two miles through Charlotte Wednesday to voice their support for immigration reform. The Latin American Coalition helped…
Immigration advocates in Charlotte are waiting anxiously for a group of U.S. senators known as the "Gang of Eight" to unveil their plan for immigration…