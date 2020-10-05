-
Judicial elections in North Carolina are all but set for November with the candidate filing period over for trial and appeals courts.Raleigh attorney…
-
Candidate filing begins Monday for this year’s judicial elections in North Carolina. The filing period comes in the wake of a series of political and…
-
North Carolina's primaries are just seven weeks away, but it's still not clear if they'll include votes for local judges. A three-judge panel at the U.S.…
-
Democrats at the state legislature in Raleigh walked out of a committee meeting Wednesday that was looking at potential changes to judicial election…
-
America's judicial system has been the target of a number of political attacks this year.And not just from President Donald Trump questioning the…
-
The North Carolina House passed a bill Wednesday that would make District and Superior Court races partisan. In other words, judicial candidates would…
-
Since 2002 all judicial elections in North Carolina have been considered non-partisan races. Which means the candidates party affiliation does not appear…
-
On June 7, North Carolina holds a special primary. And nearly all the focus of that primary has been on those running for the U.S. House. But there is…
-
In seven weeks, North Carolinians will go to the polls for the state primary elections. This means candidates for all kinds of offices are out wooing…
-
Charlotte TalksThere is an ongoing debate about how we seat judges in North Carolina. On one side are supporters of partisan judicial elections, on the other the…