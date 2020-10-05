-
GREENSBORO — Family and friends paid tribute Sunday to former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan of North Carolina, eulogizing her as a "humble and kind" public servant…
Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan of North Carolina died Monday at 66. Hagan, a Democrat, served one term in the U.S. Senate, from 2009-2015.North Carolina Gov.…
Senator-elect Thom Tillis got right to the point Wednesday, after defeating incumbent US Sen. Kay Hagan (D-North Carolina) by a narrow margin of 1.68…
Nearly 3 million ballots were cast – but it all came down to 46,539 votes. That was enough to make Thom Tillis North Carolina’s next U.S. senator. The…
1:05 a.m. The State Board of Elections says it may order a recount of the Supreme Court race between Cheri Beasley and Mike Robinson. The margin between…
On Tuesday, the polls will open, ballots will be cast and the victors of the 2014 midterm elections will be known...we hope.Historically, the turnout in…
Election week is finally upon us. Ben Bradford, Tom Bullock and Lisa Worf talk about what the Democratic and Republican candidates for Senate have…
When asked her top accomplishment in Washington, Senator Kay Hagan starts with the contaminated water at Camp Lejeune.From the 1950s to ‘80s, Marines and…
On Thursday, WFAE will take a similar look at the Democratic incumbent, Senator Kay Hagan.The Republican challenger in the U.S. Senate race, Thom Tillis,…
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton joined Senator Kay Hagan on Saturday in Charlotte on Hagan's "early voting tour."About 2,000 people showed up to…